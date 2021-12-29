PRESS RELEASE

Due to forecasted rain this week, and in an effort to meet the increase in testing demands due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases seen throughout the state and across the country, City-run COVID-19 vaccine and testing sites have temporarily modified their schedules for today, Dec. 29, and tomorrow, Dec. 30, adding more clinic locations and moving outdoor operations inside.

The modified vaccine and testing schedule for the rain event will be as follows:

Today, Dec. 29:

Testing Schedule Veterans Stadium (5000 E. Lew Davis St.), 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.), 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus (LBCC - PCC), 1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Parking Lot 1, Corner of Orange Ave. and Pacific Coast Highway, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vaccination Schedule El Dorado Park West (2800 N. Studebaker Rd.), 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, 1 – 5 p.m.



Tomorrow, Dec. 30:

Testing Schedule Veterans Stadium, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccination Schedule El Dorado Park West, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2:30 – 6:30 p.m. Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Those with vaccine or testing appointments who have been affected by this modified schedule will be contacted via email or phone for rescheduling.

As a reminder, City-run vaccine and testing clinics will have modified hours for the holiday. On Friday, Dec. 31, the only testing sites that will be open are LBCC - PCC and the Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, from 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and all vaccine sites will be closed. On Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, all vaccine and testing sites will be closed.

With such high demand due to the holiday, combined with inclement weather and the surge in cases, it is important for people to make testing appointments and arrive according to their scheduled date and time. This will ensure that testing clinics are adequately prepared with staff and resources to maximize testing operations. Due to the high demand, appointments are filling quickly. People should visit the City’s COVID-19 testing page daily to check for appointment availability.

People should get tested if any symptoms are present or if they have been in close contact with someone who has or is suspected to have the virus, regardless of vaccination status. To schedule your appointment, visit longbeach.gov/covid19testing or call 562.570.4636.

The Health Department continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if eligible. Vaccines are safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 cases, as well as preventing hospitalization, serious illness or death among breakthrough cases of the virus. To view the most up-to-date vaccine clinic schedule, including holiday closures, and to schedule your appointment, visit longbeach.gov/vaxLB or call 562.570.4636.

Media inquiries can be directed to Jennifer Rice Epstein, Public Affairs Officer, Department of Health and Human Services, 562.441.3590, Jennifer.RiceEpstein@longbeach.gov.